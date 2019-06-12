Boy attacked by dog at Gyro Beach

Kelowna RCMP search for woman believed to be owner of the dog

Kelowna RCMP is searching for a woman whose dog attacked a young boy at Gyro Beach along Lakeshore Tuesday morning.

The boy was sitting on the beach with an adult when a large black Labrador Retriever brought a stick to the boy for a game of fetch.

The child picked up the stick that was placed at his feet and tossed it into the water when the dog lunged at the boy biting his face.

READ MORE: Dog bites bylaw officer at B.C. homeless camp

A woman, suspected to be the dog’s owner, rushed over and apologized before leaving the immediate area with her dog, Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. She is described as a blonde Caucasian woman seen wearing a blue shirt. Police were unable to find the woman or the dog in their search of the area.

The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by his guardians for treatment.

The RCMP continue to investigate alongside Central Okanagan Dog Control Services. RCMP are issuing a plea for the dog owner to come forward and speak with police. Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, is also asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Family with B.C. ties warns of dog danger after child bitten

Previous story
Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days
Next story
B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Just Posted

Okanagan College graduate is preparing to bike across America

Nick Pelletier will travel coast to coast to raise money for a non-profit

Pre-season set for Kelowna Rockets

The Rockets begin the 2019-2020 with a six-game pre-season

Motorcycle, car collide on Dilworth Road

The motorist said there was no crash

With schedule release, UBC Okanagan volleyball teams get peak at 2019 challenges

The Canada West season starts in October

Incident at Kelowna International Airport

Airport communications advisor said it’s “business as usual” and airport operations weren’t affected

‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

‘Character Matters’ project produced by Grade 6 students in Abbotsford

Fifty-one out of work as Sicamous’ Waterway Houseboats shuts down

Cost of flood repairs blamed as company enters receivership, vacations booked now cancelled.

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

One new wildfire, two blazes held in Kamloops Fire Centre

Fire breaks out near Revelstoke and Highway 1

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

South Okanagan RCMP chase caught on dash cam

RCMP chase in the Penticton Indian Bad community caught on camera

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Most Read