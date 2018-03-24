Bottle drive held for Kelowna fire victim’s family

Springvalley Elementary PAC member Angela Weber helps sort bottles during a bottle drive to help a family that lost their mother to a fire Saturday, March 24. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

After a family lost their wife, and mother to a fire earlier this month, the Kelowna community is banding together to show its support.

Loree Dubuque died after returning to her house that was on fire on Springfield Road, March 13. Her two young sons attend Springvalley Elementary.

At the school Saturday morning, March 24, community members held a bottle drive which gathered cans, pop bottles and donations for the family.

The bottle drive was organized by the elementary school’s PAC members and had at least a dozen volunteers helping sort the recyclables.

PAC president Megan Elmhurst said “after we heard about the fire on Springfield Road and we knew it was a part of our community, we sat with the principal and said we need to do something.”

Even though the drive started at 11 a.m., donations have been pouring in since 10, she said.

“We had two loads go to the bottle depot so far and I think this is going to be a good turnout,” said Elmhurst. A constant stream of vehicles could be seen at the school as residents donated bottles.

Elmhurst said she hasn’t been in contact with the family.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support the Van Gool family.

