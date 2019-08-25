Both men involved in weekend Coalmont shooting may face charges; witnesses say alcohol a factor

RCMP say charges are being investigated against both men involved in the shooting. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Alcohol may have been a factor in a shooting near Coalmont B.C. August 24, according to RCMP, citing witness statements.

A 58-year-old Coalmont male is in custody, and a 63-year-old man is in hospital and has undergone multiple surgeries, according to Princeton RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes.

He was shot in the upper right bicep and is in stable condition after being airlifted by B.C. Ambulance.

Hughes said the men involved in the incident, which occurred at 5:40 p.m. on private property approximately 5 km from Coalmont, are known to each other and had a working relationship.

Charges against both men are being investigated, he said.

Hughes said witnesses reported the shooting may have been in self defense.

A vehicle collision appeared to have preceded the shooting. While both vehicles sustained significant front end damage, one also had a shattered back passenger side window.

Names will not be released until charges are sworn.

