Booze on beaches is underway in Penticton

As of May 1 to October, you can bring alcohol to designated beaches and parks

Growlers of Penticton’s finest craft beer are displayed on Okanagan Lake beach where they can now be consumed legally. (Ale Trail photo)

It’s official, booze on Penticton beaches is back for another season.

The summer of 2021 is set to mark the second year Penticton will allow outdoor consumption of liquor in designated zones along Okanagan Beach and in Okanagan Lake Park and Skaha Park. The bylaw will run May 1 through Oct. 15, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Similar to the kick-off year in 2020, Penticton city council has requested staff provide a final report this fall providing a summary of observations collected over the summer. The information provided will assist council in determining if the bylaw should be passed a third time in 2022.

“Feedback to the city has consistently indicated strong support for the bylaw overall and the information collected from staff and RCMP showed no notable pattern of irresponsible behavior over the same period last year,” said the city’s director of development services Blake Laven.

