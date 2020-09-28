Bomb threat at Kelowna Winners confirmed false

RCMP say a criminal investigation into the matter is still ongoing

Police staged at the entrance of Winners at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Friday, Sept. 25. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

A bomb threat at a Kelowna Winners last week has been confirmed false by the RCMP — but a criminal investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

Officers flooded the area around Cooper Road just before noon on Friday, Sept. 25, ordering road closures and evacuating several businesses. Mounties positioned themselves mainly in front of the Winners storefront.

Following its initial investigation, the RCMP confirmed that there was no explosive device in the area, and the threat was false.

“The initial report to police prompted an immediate shut down of the surrounding roads and businesses in the area were evacuated,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Members of the Kelowna Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service were placed on standby to assist if required.”

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Police investigate possible bomb threat at Orchard Plaza

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bomb threatsRCMP