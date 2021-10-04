Bomb squad called to Vernon alleyway

The car wash lane behind the Esso on 32nd Street is cordoned off while Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the Explosive Disposal Unit investigate a suspicious object Oct. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

A suspicious object in an alleyway in Vernon has the area closed off to the public while RCMP investigate.

A member of the public found a cylindrical device in the 3400 block of 32nd Street in Vernon Sunday night (Oct. 3) after 9 p.m. and immediately called the police.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP weren’t able to identify the object and cordoned off the area and contacted the Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) for assistance.

“The area will remain cordoned off until officers with the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit, have safely examined, and dealt with the item if necessary,” media relations officer Const Chris Terleski said.

“We are urging members of the public to avoid the area as we await the arrival of our EDU Team at the scene later this morning.”

No more information is being released at this time, police said. This story will be updated when information becomes available.

