Bomb squad called to investigate Penticton explosions

‘Pipe bomb’ type explosives have been recovered from a school yard and popular park

RCMP in Penticton have engaged the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit as it continues to investigate a series of explosions.

Over the past several days, RCMP in Penticton have been investigating reports of loud explosions occurring within various open areas around the city.

Each of these explosions have occurred late in the evening, into the early morning hours. It is possible more explosions have been heard over the past several weeks, but many weren’t reported.

Penticton RCMP’s General Investigation Unit, with assistance from the Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU), have identified two locations in which an unknown person or persons detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), in both a school yard and a park setting, respectively.

On March 7, at 8 p.m., the first confirmed IED detonation occurred on the King’s Park soccer field. Front-line officers located the scene of the explosion. No one was located at the scene, and limited property damage was observed.

On March 8 at 11:30 p.m., officers responded to another set of reports of similar explosions being heard. This time, the explosion was confirmed to have occurred on the Carmi Elementary School grounds. The explosion of the IED did not damage any buildings, and no one was reportedly injured.

“As we actively investigate these explosions, we want to remind the public to report any suspicious packages, sounds, or people they may observe in their neighbourhoods or while at work,” stated Cst. James Grandy. “We’re continuing to purposively conduct neighbourhood inquiries, looking for witnesses, especially those who may have CCTV near these locations.”

If you witnessed any of these incidents, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites have been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire area for the past few nights. (Facebook photo)
