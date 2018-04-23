Bolt cutters and bear spray used in Kelowna break-in

RCMP in Kelowna nabbed two break and enter suspects early Sunday morning after the pair threatened employees at a downtown business with bear spray and a pair of bolt cutters.

RCMP received a report of a possible break and enter April 22 shortly after 7 a.m., in progress to a commercial business situated along Guy Street in Kelowna’s downtown. Police attended and learned that two male suspects were discovered by employees inside the businesses’ secure compound.

The two men, who fled from the area on foot, were said to be in possession of bear spray and a pair of bolt cutters, when they allegedly threatened staff who had confronted them.

“Both suspects were taken into police custody, without further incident, at nearby Sutherland Bay Park,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“Those arrested suspects were later positively identified by police, who determined that one of those men had breached the conditions of release related to his Probation Order.”

A 35-year-old Kelowna man and a 37-year-old Kelowna man were held in police custody. Both men were expected to appear in Court on Monday to each face a number of potential criminal charges.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

