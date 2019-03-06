Water rates going up

Boil water notice rescinded for Star Place Water System users

The water system services 8 properties in the Central Okanagan

The boil water notice enacted by Interior Health, the Regional District of Central Okanagan for residents served by the

Star Place Water System in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area has been removed.

The community water system services eight properties on Star Place off Trepanier Road near the Okanagan Connector.

Sample water tests show the system is within acceptable guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality. Normal water service was restored last Thursday night after a water line break earlier that afternoon.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage regionaldistrict.com/water or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email .

