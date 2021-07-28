Boil water notice lifted for Oyama Lake source users in Lake Country

Notice lifted Wednesday, July 29, had been issued July 24 following water main break

The boil water notice for the Oyama Lake source has been lifted Wednesday, July 29, by the District of Oyama in conjunction with Interior Health.

Recent testing and monitoring has shown no bacteria are present within the distribution network and disinfection (chlorine) levels are normal.

Interior Health recommends that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. For these at-risk populations, water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute.”

Health risks increase as turbidity rises, particularly for at-risk populations such as newborns, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. Contaminants such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites can attach themselves to the suspended particles in turbid water.

These particles can then interfere with disinfection, limiting chlorine’s ability to remove or inactivate the contaminants.

The boil water notice was issued Saturday, July 24, following a water main break.

