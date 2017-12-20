Credit: Pixabay

Boil water notice issued for South East Kelowna

Due to heavy snowfall, a malfunction in the disinfection system caused it to fail

The South East Kelowna Irrigation District has issued a boil water notice for users on the surface water system. The order is effective immediately and remains in effect until further notice.

The notice is required due to a malfunction in the disinfection system at the intake on Hydraulic Creek, according to the district. The heavy snowfall overnight caused a power failure at the intake and the subsequent failure of the disinfection system.

The notice applies to all residents receiving water from the South East Kelowna Irrigation District. Hall Road residents who receive well water from the O’Reilly Road well are also affected as any interruption in the well water supply will result in surface water being supplied to the area, according to the district.

During a boil water notice, tap water used for drinking, brushing teeth, or rinsing ready-to-eat-foods should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute.

“Owners of all public facilities must post boil water notices at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off).

The boil water notice is in effect until further notice, said the district. The district is currently repairing the chlorination system and once those repairs are complete the system will be flushed and the notice will be lifted when water quality samples are favorable.

Interior Health has been consulted and is involved in this notification.

Kelowna residents unsure of who their water supplier is can get this information by going to www.kjwc.org and using the “who is my water supplier” tool.

