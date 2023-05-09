Boil water notice issued for Killiney Beach on west side of Okanagan Lake

Boil water notice has been issued May 9 for Killiney Beach due to increased turbidity in Okanagan Lake. (File photo)

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for all customers of the Killiney Beach water system.

It affects approximately 295 properties and is the result of increased turbidity in Okanagan Lake from snowpack melt, particularly in areas impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Affected customers must bring water to a rolling boil for at least 60 seconds. Once the boiled water is cooled it may be used for drinking, brushing teeth and washing and preparing food. Customers may wish to consider using an alternate, safe water source such as bottled or distilled water.

The notice will remain in effect until testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian drinking water guidelines.

Customers can subscribe to water quality advisories through the RDCO website.

The Westbank First Nation (WFN) has issued a water quality advisory for the IR #9 water distribution system. The current level of turbidity is within the fair range of the water quality advisory levels, according to a release from WFN.

To ensure that community members are informed of the advisory, sandwich boards will be placed at the boundaries of IR #9.

Those with weakened immune systems or those who wish to take extra precautions are advised to boil their water for one minute before using it for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, and brushing teeth. Alternatively, a safe source of water can be used.

