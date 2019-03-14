West Kelowna City Hall—Image credit: City of West Kelowna

Boil water notice for West Kelowna Estates

The notice came from West Kelowna Thursday

Working in conjunction with Interior Health Authority, the City of West Kelowna has issued a Boil Water Notice for the West Kelowna Estates water system due to increased turbidity caused by a mechanical failure at a pressure reducing station.

All West Kelowna Estates water system users should boil water before using it for drinking, making ice, cooking, washing food or brushing teeth.Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute or use an alternate, safe source of water.

To view a map of water service areas and advisories visit www.westkelownacity.ca/waterquality.

Repairs are underway and the system will be flushed, disinfected and tested. The City of West Kelowna will advise the public of any changes to the Boil Water Notice in effect for West Kelowna Estates water system, which is fed from Okanagan Lake.

READ MORE: Kelowna airport’s top 5 get-away destinations

READ MORE: Reunited: Heartwarming video of dognapped golden retriever’s return to Kelowna family

Free water is available at the bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. A tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station. Users must bring their own containers and hoses if needed and ensure they are clean and suitable for potable water.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for e-notification on the City’s website at www.westkelownacity.ca/notifyme to receive an automatic email advising when the notice is lifted.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment
Next story
VIDEO: Did you notice Facebook was down?

Just Posted

$595,000 given to Kelowna company to create safer sailing app

The app will alert emergency contacts if boaters don’t arrive

Boil water notice for West Kelowna Estates

The notice came from West Kelowna Thursday

Kelowna airport’s top 5 get-away destinations

Also, where are the top visitors to Kelowna travelling from?

Rockets grab crucial point in overtime loss to Spokane

Only two games remain, and the Rockets are only one point ahead of Kamloops in playoff race

Lake Country subdivision proposed next to wildlife corridor

A new development permit is being proposed to council along Tyndall Road

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Photos: Spirit North program celebrates at Okanagan nordic centre

The second Spirit North Indigenous youth cross country ski season ended this week

VIDEO: Did you notice Facebook was down?

People react to how facebook affected their day, after it crashed for approximately 14 hours

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

A look at the Shuswap’s $4,800 pie on Pi Day

Presenting Ken and Debbie Nielsen’s award-winning ginger-pear pie

Judge said South Okanagan man’s moves were ‘straight out of sexual predator’s playbook’

Guilty verdict for Penticton man who exposed genitals to youth

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

Most Read