Boil water notice for West Kelowna Estates

Working in conjunction with Interior Health Authority, the City of West Kelowna has issued a Boil Water Notice for the West Kelowna Estates water system due to increased turbidity caused by a mechanical failure at a pressure reducing station.

All West Kelowna Estates water system users should boil water before using it for drinking, making ice, cooking, washing food or brushing teeth.Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute or use an alternate, safe source of water.

To view a map of water service areas and advisories visit www.westkelownacity.ca/waterquality.

Repairs are underway and the system will be flushed, disinfected and tested. The City of West Kelowna will advise the public of any changes to the Boil Water Notice in effect for West Kelowna Estates water system, which is fed from Okanagan Lake.

Free water is available at the bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. A tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station. Users must bring their own containers and hoses if needed and ensure they are clean and suitable for potable water.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for e-notification on the City’s website at www.westkelownacity.ca/notifyme to receive an automatic email advising when the notice is lifted.

