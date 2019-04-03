Boil water notice issued for Southeast Kelowna water supply

The notice was issued Wednesday due to increased turbidity from Hydraulic Creek

Residents of southeast Kelowna are being notified to boil all water that has a chance of being ingested.

Customers receiving water from the existing SEKID water supply received the issue from the City of Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon.

The notice will remain in effect until further notice, after increased turbidity in source water from Hydraulic Creek.

“Interior Health has been contacted and city staff continues to monitor turbidity in the creek. We will also continue to provide updates for residents as they become available, however, due to spring run-off, high turbidity is expected for some time,” said Kevin Van Vliet, City of Kelowna utility services manager.

“Boil water notices have been an annual occurrence from customers in this area for many years. As the Kelowna Integrated Water – Phase 1 project proceeds, we look forward to these notices becoming increasingly few and far between.”

The City of Kelowna precautions for boil water notices include any water that has a chance of being ingested should be boiled, whether it’s for beverages, food preparation, coffee machines, brushing teeth, making ice and water for pets.

All water should be boiled for one minute, cooled and stored in clean, covered containers in a refrigerator.

Residents are reminded to cool water prior to use to avoid burns or scalds.

Owners of all public facilities within the affected area are required to post Boil Water Notice at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public.

More information can be found at kelowna.ca/water.

