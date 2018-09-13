Boil water advisory issued for Falkland system

Recent water quality tests show high bacterial count

Recent water quality tests have identified a high bacterial count in the Falkland Water System’s drinking water supply.

As a result, a boil water notice has been issued for users of the water system until further notice, as required by Interior Health.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Interior Health advise that until further notice, all users of the water system are warned to:

* boil their water at a rapid boil for at least one minute; or

* add two (2) drops of fresh household bleach per litre of water; or

* use an approved alternative source of potable water (bottled water).

These directions apply to all water used for drinking, food preparation (including ice and produce) and dental hygiene.

The CSRD will inform users once the boil water notice has been removed.

