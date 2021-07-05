Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a rollover near the Canoe Forests Products Mill on Sept. 4 in which one man was extricated from an SUV and taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital. (File photo)

Body, SUV recovered from Okanagan Lake after Westside Road crash

Driver identified as a 47-year-old woman from the West Kelowna area

Police have located the body of the driver and the associated vehicle from a fatal collision on Westside Road on June 24.

The driver, identified only as a 47-year-old woman from the West Kelowna area, was discovered by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and West Kelowna RCMP on June 30.

With help from West Kelowna Fire Rescue and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, the woman’s body and grey SUV were brought to shore.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, around the 2000 block of Westside Road.

Witnesses told West Kelowna RCMP that a grey SUV tried to pass a Kia SUV travelling northbound on Westside Road. It collided with the Kia SUV and veered off the road into Okanagan Lake.

The Kia SUV was damaged extensively in the incident, according to the police. The other driver was presumed dead at the time.

“We would like to thank our partners,” said S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon of West Kelowna RCMP.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who witnessed this tragic event, as well as the woman’s friends and family during this difficult time.”

RCMP continue to work with BC Coroners Service. No further information will be released for privacy reasons.

– with Twila Amato, Black Press files

READ MORE: Search still on 5 days after Westside Road crash sends SUV, driver into lake

READ MORE: Thunderstorms threaten North Okanagan, Shuswap


