Body of missing Vernon man found in Kamloops Lake

David Melanson, 21, left psychiatric centre around 1 a.m. the day he was reported missing

Vernon resident David Melanson, 21, left the South Hills Tertiary Psychiatric Centre in Brocklehurst at about 1 a.m. on May 12, the day he was reported missing. (Contributed)

Kamloops This Week

A man reported as missing in Kamloops on Wednesday, May 12, has been found dead.

On Wednesday, Kamloops Mounties sought the public’s help in finding 21-year-old David Melanson, who was from Vernon, but had left the South Hills Tertiary Psychiatric Centre in Brocklehurst at about 1 a.m. on the day he was reported missing.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said Tk’emlups Rural RCMP officers responded to a report of a body located in Kamloops Lake near Frederick Road at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The body was confirmed as that of Melanson.

Frederick Road is on the north side of the lake, across from where the Tobiano golf course is located.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is investigating.

Anybody with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Tk’emlups RCMP Detachment at 250-314-8000.

