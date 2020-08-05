Body of 21-year-old man found in Okanagan Lake

BC Coroners Service is investigting the circumstances of the man’s death

BC Coroners Service is investigating after the body of a 21-year-old man was found floating in Okanagan Lake on Sunday.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Aug. 2, a member of the public noticed human remains floating off shore in the north end of the lake. The person contacted the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Upon attending the location, officers found and retrieved the body.

“Personal items belonging to the individual were located on shore,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, spokesperson for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“There is no evidence of criminality being involved in his death.”

BC Coroners Service attended the scene and is conducting its own concurrent investigation to determine the time, location and circumstance’s of the man’s death.

Cpl. Finn said the family of the deceased man has been notified. Neither the RCMP nor the BC Coroners Service have further information to offer at this time.

