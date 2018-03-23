An image of the Blind Bay Beach where a body was found Friday morning. (File photo)

Body found on Blind Bay Beach

Police and coroner investigating, foul play not suspected

Salmon Arm RCMP officers are investigating after a body was found on the beach in Blind Bay Friday morning.

Reports from South Shuswap residents indicate someone walking their dog made the discovery early Friday morning near Blind Bay Road and Centennial Road.

“No foul play is suspected at this time and the police are assisting the Coroners Service in their investigation,” says RCMP Sgt. Scott Lachapelle, who would not comment on whether the body was recently deceased or had been submerged in Shuswap Lake for some time.

Lachapelle says a formal press release will be released later today.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Van search connected to bear spray incident

Just Posted

Wild weather leads to power outages

Thousands woke up in the dark this morning, as Fortis crews scrambled to get power up and running.

Heavy rain causes flooding in the Central Okanagan

Portion of lower Glenrosa Road closed due to flooding

CNIB promises to respond to criticism

Blind community advocates call for inclusion initiatives

Kelowna fringe festival holds logo contest

The festival needs a logo

Vernon police search van possibly connected to bear spray incident

Police searched a yellow cube van, Thursday afternoon, at Vernon Auto Towing

Your March 23 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Van search connected to bear spray incident

Suspected clandestine lab involved in brazen robbery near Vernon

Body found on Blind Bay Beach

Police and coroner investigating, foul play not suspected

Greens’ Elizabeth May, NDP’s Kennedy Stewart join B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The two politicians could be arrested for violating a court injunction

B.C. man shot by police in 2017 pleads guilty to string of offences

Kaymen Winter gets two years, opts for trial on two charges related to Salmon Arm car wash shooting

Jury finds Chad Alphonse guilty of manslaughter in murder trial

Kelowna jury delivers its verdict a day after starting its deliberations.

Are you going to turn off the lights for Earth Hour?

BC Hydro report says fewer people in the province are taking part, but feel it’s still important

Marijuana edibles won’t be regulated in 2018

Health Canada says edible regulation is still more than a year away

Rainstorm causes road flooding in South Okanagan

Flood assessments conducted in Okanagan Falls and Naramata

Most Read