William R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake. (Kelowna Capital News)

William R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake. (Kelowna Capital News)

RCMP seek help idenifying body found in water near William Bennett Bridge,

Police have released a description of the man

RCMP are investigating after a body was found in the water at the West end of the William Bennett Bridge near Shelter Bay Marina.

The body was found on July 29 at approximately 1:16 p.m. The Southeast Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. The unit is working with Kelowna RCMP and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of death and any potential criminality.

Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the deceased. The male can be described as:

• Asian ethnicity

• 20-40-years old

• Average height

• Slim build

• The male was wearing a black collared shirt and black pants.

Police are requesting anyone who might have been in the area that noted a male matching this description on July 29 to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

Breaking News

Previous story
Major police presence in Vancouver’s downtown eastside after officer-involved shooting

Just Posted

William R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake. (Kelowna Capital News)
RCMP seek help idenifying body found in water near William Bennett Bridge,

A northwest-facing view of the Nohomin Creek wildfire, upslope from the Fraser River at the Seven Mile Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Nohomin Creek wildfire grows to nearly 3,000 hectares

(Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Body discovered in Okanagan Lake in West Kelowna, criminality suspected

Tower Ranch Golf and Country Club cracks SCOREGolf’s top 100 list (Zach Delaney)
Tower Ranch Golf and Country Club ranked first in Kelowna golf courses