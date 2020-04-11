(RCMP Image)

Body found in North Thompson River in Kamloops

The RCMP are asking anybody who had contact with Brandon Malkinson since March 25 to call them.

  Apr. 11, 2020 11:06 a.m.
The discovery of a body in the North Thompson River, near The Dunes at Kamloops Golf Course, has Mounties seeking the public’s help in tracking the movements of Brandon Thomas Malkinson.

The 37-year-old’s body was found in the river just north of the golf course on Friday, with police, firefighters and the coroner responding to the call.

“At this point in the investigation, there is nothing to indicate that foul play is suspected,” Staff Sgt. Sascha Fesenko said. “The police are attempting to determine Malkinson’s whereabouts prior to being located in the river and whom he may have been with.”

Anybody who had contact with Malkinson after March 25 is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

