Body found in car along Myra Canyon Forest Service Road

Kelowna RCMP are calling the the file a sudden death and are investigating

The body of 54-year-old local man was found in a vehicle along Myra Canyon Forest Service Road last week.

Kelowna RCMP released Monday morning that the man’s body was discovered on March 22, just before 4 p.m., when police were called to the location east of Kelowna.

“The Kelowna RCMP continue to work closely with the BC Coroners Service as both agencies continue their investigation into the sudden death of a man discovered Thursday afternoon in rural Kelowna,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Investigators have since positively identified the deceased individual as a 54-year-old Central Okanagan man.”

O’Donaghey adds that no further information to be released at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

