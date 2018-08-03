Body found down embankment in West Kelowna

The body was found near Campbell Road Thursday night

A body was discovered last night in near Campbell Road in West Kelowna.

RCMP continue to support the BC Coroners Service after the discovery of a body overnight in West Kelowna, according to the RCMP in a news release.

On Aug. 2, at 8:17 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a man down complaint, where a member of the general public spotted an individual laying approximately 200 metres down an embankment, from the intersection of Campbell Place and Campbell Road, according to the RCMP’s release. Emergency officials arrived on scene and confirmed that the individual was dead.

“This investigation remains in its early stages, as the police work together with the BC Coroners Service in an effort to positively identify the remains,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Although early indicators suggest that criminality was not involved in the person’s death, a final determination has not yet been made with respect to criminality at this time.”

Anyone with any information at all is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.


