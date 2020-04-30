Osoyoos RCMP attended to a reported of a dead body found on April 30, 2020. (File)

Body found by individual on walk in Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP, B.C. Coroner’s Service investigating deceased elderly man

Osoyoos RCMP this morning (April 30) were called to investigate a body found by an individual on a walk.

READ MORE: Body of missing man found, Chilliwack RCMP confirm

At approximately 10 a.m., RCMP were called to a vacant lot at the end of Cottonwood Drive in Osoyoos after a pedestrian came across a deceased elderly man.

Investigators with both the RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service attended to examine the scene. RCMP do not suspect foul play to be involved.

“Criminality is not suspected in the man’s death,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda.

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the man’s death to determine the details of how, where, when and by what means the he died.

The name and identification of the deceased has not been released for privacy.

READ MORE: Osoyoos man charged with manslaughter granted bail

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mission Institution: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak
Next story
B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

Just Posted

Kelowna distillery plans Sanitizer Saturday for BC SPCA

Forbidden Spirits is issuing 500 tickets for the event

Okanagan couple launches initiative to help small businesses during COVID-19

Susie and Bryan Gay want to help their fellow business owners

Westbank First Nation school wins $20,000 worth of new technology

Sənsisyustən House of Learning is one of 20 winning schools across Canada

Tiny Bundles program reopens at Central Okanagan Food Bank

The program is available through appointment only in Kelowna and West Kelowna

West Kelowna man arrested after waking occupants in late-night break-in

Residents of the house, who were home at the time, heard a voice and discovered an unknown man inside

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

Stop calling 911 about new roundabout detour says Revelstoke RCMP

The detour was put in place April 30 as the construction work begins

Newborn feral foal euthanized after fall

Incident on Kettle Valley Railway trail near Penticton occurred Sunday morning

COVID-19: RDOS implements precautions for migrant workers at South Okanagan campground

The Loose Bay Campground will begin hosting seasonal migrant workers May 1

Body found by individual on walk in Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP, B.C. Coroner’s Service investigating deceased elderly man

City of Kelowna proposing tax hike slash to 2.05%

The preliminary budget approved by council in December saw a tax increase of 4.15 per cent

Drug seizure nets four arrests by Kelowna RCMP at Playa del Sol resort

RCMP executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation

Man sentenced last year for dangerous driving in Keremeos now charged in Abbotsford

Gary Patrick Richard has been charged in relation to post office break-in and mail theft

Two arrested in airsoft gun incident at Vernon encampment

Witness reports man turned an airsoft gun on neighbour

Most Read