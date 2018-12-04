Body discovered in house fire in Beaverdell, near Big White

“Fire crews located a deceased individual while battling the blaze.”

  • Dec. 4, 2018 6:30 a.m.
  • News

The body of an elderly man was discovered in a home in Beaverdell over the weekend, and now the West Kelowna RCMP Rural GIS team is working alongside the BC Coroners Service in the ongoing investigation.

Thus far, they say it’s not believed criminality was involved.

On Dec. 2, 2018 shortly after 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a residence located in the 5800 block of Snowpine Crescent in Beaverdell near Big White. Kelowna RCMP responded to the scene alongside Big White Fire Department first responders.

“Fire crews located a deceased individual while battling the blaze,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna Regional RCMP.

READ MORE: BUSY NIGHT FOR WK FIRE CREWS

The General Investigation Section of the West Kelowna Rural RCMP, who have taken lead on the ongoing investigation, continue to work closely with the BC Coroners Service.

“Our investigators, who conducted an examination of the fire scene with the support of forensic identification specialists, do not believe that criminality was involved in the 73-year-old man’s sudden death,” adds RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, the BC Coroners Service does not release or confirm identity. The RCMP and Coroners Service have no further information available for release at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP GIS at 250-768-2880.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Air force to contract out some fighter-jet work

Just Posted

Kelowna Drag Queen to step onto national stage

Jenna Telz will be featured on CBC’s Canada’s a Drag

Body discovered in house fire in Beaverdell, near Big White

“Fire crews located a deceased individual while battling the blaze.”

Seeking to preserve B.C. First Nations’ plant and habitat knowledge

Traditional Indigenous diet diversified beyond just meat and fish

Lake Country RCMP raise thousands of dollars and items over weekend

Over $6,658 was raised

People’s Party of Canada has big goals for Kelowna

The party is establishing plans for the upcoming election

Weekday weather update

Your weekday weather update for the Okanagan - Shuswap with Jen Zielinski

Teck sells 30 per cent stake in Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 to Sumitomo for US$1.2B

Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 is a massive undeveloped copper project in Chile

Air force to contract out some fighter-jet work

The technician shortage was first revealed in an explosive auditor general’s report last month

Labour, environment standards key to getting USMCA through

Canada’s Ambassador David MacNaughton explained key standards Monday night

Solemn public pays tribute to George H.W. Bush before dawn in Rotunda

He will lie in state in the Capitol for public visitation through Wednesday

Average family to pay $400 more for groceries next year, report estimates

Vegetables will see the biggest price jumps — between four and six per cent for the category

DJ sorry after asking first woman to win prestigious Ballon D’Or to twerk

French DJ Martin Solveig had posed the question to Norwegian soccer player Ada Hegerberg

B.C. Treaty Commission says new deal offers smoother, faster road to treaties

Chief commissioner says accord could help produce up to 10 new agreements within the next two years

Expect plan to upgrade aging CF-18s next May, defence officials say

Feds plan to invest $3 billion over next decade to keep CF-18s going until new fighter-jets bought

Most Read