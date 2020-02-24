The scene the morning following the fire. Image: Twila Amato, Black Press Media.

Body discovered following fire at Ellison property

Firefighters discovered a body in a home on Anderson Road

Fire crews that were called to a blaze on Anderson Road Saturday night (Feb. 22), also discovered a body on the property.

According to Ellison fire chief David Bates, crews arrived on scene about 10 p.m. to find a cargo trailer and minivan fully engulfed in flames.

After extinguishing the blazes, firefighters went into a nearby home on the property that recently been damaged by flames, although was not on fire when crews arrived. Inside the building crews discovered a body.

RCMP were called to the scene and are now investigating the incident.

Bates said the property is fairly large, possibly 20 acres in size.

No other structures were damaged but the vehicles were completely destroyed.

READ MORE: Crews called to overnight fire in Ellison

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Kelowna used half of annual sand supply during two-week period in January
Next story
‘Please be quiet,’ Kelowna Mayor tells sexual assault survivor protesting in council chambers

Just Posted

Kelowna youth accused of killing 16-year-old released with conditions

The young woman was arrested on Feb. 21 and is facing one charge of manslaughter

‘Please be quiet,’ Kelowna Mayor tells sexual assault survivor protesting in council chambers

Forty per cent of sexual assaults reported to Kelowna RCMP in 2019 were deemed ‘unfounded’

West Kelowna used half of annual sand supply during two-week period in January

City said cold temperatures meant much of sand wasn’t sticking to roads

Body discovered following fire at Ellison property

Firefighters discovered a body in a home on Anderson Road

Study proposed to investigate impact of septic fields in Okanagan Lake

Study would get underway in Killiney Beach and Westshore Estate areas in June

VIDEO: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%

Chief coroner says figures were down about a third in the province’s fourth year of the opioid crisis

Interior Health appoints administrator at Summerland Seniors Village

Numerous concerns raised about private seniors care facility

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

RCMP pull office from Wet’suwet’en territory, but hereditary chiefs still want patrols to end

Chief says temporary closure of field office not enough as Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute drags on

Prescription opioids getting B.C. addicts off ‘poisoned’ street drugs

Minister Judy Darcy says Abbotsford pilot project working

Royals, Elvis, Captain Cook: Hundreds of wax figures find new life in B.C. man’s home

Former director of Victoria’s Royal London Wax Museum still hopes to revive wax figure tourism

North Okanagan ultra athlete ‘hearts’ ice baths

Shanda Hill and father carve stunning creations into ice at Ellison Lake

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Father and children killed in fatal crash near Kamloops

The family was travelling from Southern Alberta

Most Read