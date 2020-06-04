Boaters asked to slow down, be respectful on regional lakes

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre also reminded boaters physical distancing still applies on the water

As Kalamalka, Wood and Okanagan lakes surpass full pool levels, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is reminding residents to boat respectfully.

That means slowing down and keeping away from shore so wakes do not cause damage to lakeshore properties.

“With the warmer temperatures and ‘cabin-fever’ some residents may be experiencing as a result of COVID-19 physical distancing requirements, we are seeing more people out enjoying lake activities,” said Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan regional emergency program coordinator.

“Over the next several weeks during freshet, while lake levels are high, boaters and those using personal watercraft are asked to keep their speed down when approaching or travelling near the shore. Please reduce your wake activity in order to prevent shoreline erosion and be on the lookout for floating debris that is carried into area lakes from faster flowing tributaries.”

The organization reminded boaters that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s physical distancing guidance also applies on the water and at boat launches.

