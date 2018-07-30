Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire measured 1,370 hectares

The Goode’s Creek wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park continues to burn out-of-control across an estimated 1,370 hectares — more than double the size it was last week.

This growth was expected and remains within set parameters to burn remaining fuels.

That said, the fire-fight is a challenge.

“The fingers of this wildfire are still presenting challenges as they make suppression a time-consuming task. Fingers are the long narrow extensions of a fire projecting from the main body. This wildfire brings tough working conditions for crews as it is in extremely steep, rocky terrain with no shade and direct sun exposure,” the BC Wildfire Service said over the weekend.

They also struggled with human interference.

“The BC Wildfire Service response to the wildfires near Kelowna is being impacted by boaters on Okanagan Lake. Stay clear of helicopters and skimmers. It is dangerous and hazardous to boaters and our staff when boaters get too close,” BC Wildfire Service said in an update on their website

“It stops us from doing our job and puts your communities at risk. The lake is large enough to accommodate our air operations and weekend fun. Support our crews by staying clear of wildfire response operations.”

The fire was discovered July 17 after a lightning storm.

