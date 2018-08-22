Boater sent to hospital after collision with rocks in West Kelowna

“A boater was attempting to dock his boat at the marina”

One person was sent to the hospital last night after a boat collided with rocks near the Lake Okanagan Resort in West Kelowna.

“The Kelowna RCMP were called to assist with a boating collision last night around 9 p.m,” according to Cpl. Tania Carroll, with the detachment.

“A boater was attempting to dock his boat at the marina when he got a little too close to a rocky outcropping. One occupant on the boat required minor treatment and was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance Service. There was no alcohol or criminality involved,” she said via email.

