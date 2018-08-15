Sydney Morton/Capital News

Updated: Man sent to hospital after fire starts on boat

Emergency crews are responding to a boat fire in a Kelowna home

Update: 1:40 p.m.

A man was working in the backyard of his home when it caught on fire. The man has been sent to the hospital and the fire was put out according to the Kelowna Fire Department.

Update: 1:30 p.m.

The incident happened across the street from the Ruland sports field on Hartman Road. Witnesses Kelly and Reanna Goulet made the 911 call said there was an explosion and a person was injured

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat on fire in a home in Rutland.

The house is located on Hartman Road, and the call came through at about 1 p.m.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Mounties deployed to help B.C. communities affected by wildfires
Next story
45 people to be left on the streets after shelter’s closure, says nonprofit

Just Posted

45 people to be left on the streets after shelter’s closure, says nonprofit

Inn from the Cold is trying to house 45 residents after it’s closure in Kelowna

Updated: Man sent to hospital after fire starts on boat

Emergency crews are responding to a boat fire in a Kelowna home

Return of Indigenous carver puts Okanagan College back on cutting edge

Artist Darren McKenzie will return to teach his popular course on Indigenous carving in October

No end in sight, smoke is here to stay

There is no anticipated change in weather for the Okanagan-Shuswap this week

Animal rights activists to protest Kelowna’s RibFest launch

Animal rights activists plan on sinking their teeth into an annual event they say is unethical and unhealthy.

No growth on the Monashee Complex wildfires

Mabel Creek, Sugar Mountain and Harris Creek fires continue to burn near Lumby and Cherryville

Time to kick maverick Tory MP Maxime Bernier out of caucus, Scheer urged

Conservative MP Maxime Bernier is taking issue with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s oft-repeated message of diversity in Canada, calling it a form of “radical multiculturalism.”

Thousands of police officers expected at regimental funeral in Fredericton

Two civilians were killed in a shooting in Fredericton that also claimed the lives of two police officers.

2 girls, hand-drawn map in hand, sneak out of B.C. home for adventure

The pair’s escape has transit police reminding commuters to report unusual behaviour

Ex-B.C. teachers’ union leader among latest pipeline protesters to get jail time

Twelve people have been sentenced for violating court order to stay away from Kinder Morgan terminal

Shuswap city’s panhandling bylaw put on hold after public hearing

Council allows time to pursue more compassionate solutions

B.C. not prepared for a Humboldt Broncos bus crash, group says

An air ambulance advocacy group wants an overhaul of B.C.’s emergency medical system in rural regions

UPDATE: Three new fires sparked in the South Okanagan- Similkameen

BC Wildfire Service is responding to a blaze off Olalla forest service road

Liberals look at creating federal holiday to mark legacy of residential schools

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde said day to recognize painful legacy would boost understanding

Most Read