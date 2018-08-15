Updated: Man sent to hospital after fire starts on boat

Update: 1:40 p.m.

A man was working in the backyard of his home when it caught on fire. The man has been sent to the hospital and the fire was put out according to the Kelowna Fire Department.

Update: 1:30 p.m.

The incident happened across the street from the Ruland sports field on Hartman Road. Witnesses Kelly and Reanna Goulet made the 911 call said there was an explosion and a person was injured

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat on fire in a home in Rutland.

The house is located on Hartman Road, and the call came through at about 1 p.m.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.