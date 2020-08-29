Boarding school in Summerland prepares for coming school year

Summerland’s Unisus School will begin its new school year on Sept. 8. At present, 11 international students are in the dormitory, under a 14-day quarantine period. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Unisus School, a private boarding school in Summerland, is preparing for the coming school year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Roger Marino, head of school, said 11 students are already in the dormitory on a 14-day quarantine. More international students are expected to arrive soon.

The 14-day quarantine is required for anyone arriving in Canada from an international location.

READ ALSO: Unisus School adapts to online learning during COVID-19 pandemic

READ ALSO: From Summerland to Singapore and back, local teacher returns home

Marino said the school is working to keep the students comfortable during this time. Meals are being delivered to the doors of their dormitory rooms.

The international students are from Vietnam, Mexico, China and Russia, as well as two Canadians who have been living with their families in the United Arab Emirates.

In addition, teachers have already arrived at the school and are preparing for classes to begin on Sept. 8.

Because of the pandemic, Marino said the number of international students at the school is low this year, but the total enrolment is expected to eventually increase.

He said the school is preparing to have as many as 120 students this year.

The school will have a maximum of 14 students per classroom.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Schools