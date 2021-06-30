Vernon Fire Rescue Services doused a blown transformer that ignited a small fire Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Blown transformer sparks fire in Vernon

Firefighters quick to douse fire

Vernon firefighters are mopping up after a fire was reportedly started from a blown transformer.

Calls came in around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, in the 3400 block of Okanagan Avenue.

Residents of Brookside Gardens were quick to get hoses on it and firefighters arrived shortly after called as they were driving nearby.

The fire was snuffed quickly.

It was believed the fire was sparked from the transformer but there is no evidence on the power pole, a reporter on scene said.

BC Hydro is en route.

More to come.

