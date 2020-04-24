Blowing bubbles for Gaige: Funeral for toddler run over by vehicle in Kelowna

The bubble blowing will take place on April 26 at 3:30 p.m in Rutland

The toddler who was killed after he was run over by a vehicle near his parents’ home will be remembered at a private funeral on Sunday.

On April 19, Gaige Banman was hit by a car on McCurdy Road about 2:45 p.m.

While the boy’s death is being investigated no further information is being released by police on the incident.

Now, Gaige’s family will bring their son home and start the grieving process, which will be trying during these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic when gathering together is prohibited.

Instead, a funeral procession will pass by the Banman’s home on McCurdy Road at 3:30 p.m. on April 26. Community members are encouraged if it is possible for them, to line the street practicing social distancing and blow bubbles for Gaige.

Bubbles will be available on the 500 block of McCurdy Road for those who do not have their own and wish to participate.

Family friend Victoria Sweetman has organized the bubble-blowing memorial.

“We as a community are blessed to be asked to participate in such a touching display of love for little Gaige who just adored bubbles,” wrote Sweetman on Facebook. “Please join. Should you prefer, please take some time to blow some bubbles from your home in honour of Gaige Banman on Sunday afternoon.”

If you choose to stay home and blow bubble the family asks you post your photos on Facebook.

