Blood on sidewalk, Kelowna RCMP close Leon Ave

The street has since been reopened

Kelowna RCMP outside an apartment building in the 900-block of Leon Avenue July 16, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP closed off Leon Avenue between Gordon Drive and Richter Street around 10:30 p.m. July 16.

A witness told Capital News they heard a large commotion outside 925 Leon Avenue with mention of knives before hiding in the bushes to call 911.

The street reopened between Richter and Ethel around 11:30 p.m. while police remained on scene in front of the apartment building.

Items were collected and taken away in evidence bags. Blood splatter could be seen on the sidewalk.

RCMP were also stationed in the 800-block of Harvey Avenue while Leon Avenue was closed.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

