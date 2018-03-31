Blood clinic held in Kelowna

Canadian Blood Services is asking residents to help fill more than 100 open appointments at the Mission Community Clinic at First Lutheran Church, 4091 Lakeshore Road.

The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11.

Spring is a time for renewal and celebrating life. Developing a habit of including blood donation in your routine is one of the most direct ways you can help someone, said the Canadian Blood Services in a news release. With hundreds of donation opportunities after spring break, there are plenty of opportunities to save a life.

Canadians who are unable to give blood can give financially, and can encourage others in their networks to give blood on their behalf. Making an appointment to donate has never been easier, said the release.

To find a nearby donation site visit blood.ca, download the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888 236-6283). Walk-in appointments are also welcome.

