Bloc Québécois MP Sebastien Lemire rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, March 12, 2021. A Bloc Québécois MP has apologized for taking a screen shot of a Liberal MP who inadvertently appeared nude during virtual proceedings in the House of Commons last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Bloc Québécois MP Sebastien Lemire rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, March 12, 2021. A Bloc Québécois MP has apologized for taking a screen shot of a Liberal MP who inadvertently appeared nude during virtual proceedings in the House of Commons last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Bloc Québécois MP apologizes for taking nude photo of Liberal MP William Amos

Liberal whip Mark Holland said the apology, while welcome, doesn’t resolve the issue

A Bloc Québécois MP apologized Wednesday for taking a screenshot of a Liberal colleague who inadvertently appeared nude during virtual proceedings in the House of Commons last week.

Bloc MP Sebastien Lemire rose on a point of order to apologize for breaching parliamentary rules, which prohibit taking photos or video of proceedings.

He did not specifically name the MP involved — Liberal William Amos, a fellow Quebecer who represents the Pontiac riding.

“Today I would like to apologize to the House for breaking the rules by taking a photograph of a colleague during question period on April 14,” Lemire said in French.

Lemire said he’s already apologized personally to Amos but added: “I nevertheless want to reiterate it publicly, to him personally, to his family, to colleagues and to anyone I may have offended.”

“I have no idea how that photo made its way into the media,” he added.

Amos declined to comment on Lemire’s apology.

But Liberal whip Mark Holland said the apology, while welcome, doesn’t resolve the issue. He said the Bloc is so far refusing to reveal with whom Lemire shared the screenshot, frustrating attempts to find out who leaked it publicly.

“It’s essential we know where Mr. Lemire sent this photo,” Holland said in an interview. “We do not accept that he is not going to say where he sent this.”

Passing it along to the media “was potentially a criminal action” and “a horrible violation of not only the member’s privilege as it relates to the rules and bylaws of the House, but a horrible violation of human dignity,” Holland added.

“This is an image that has been shared around the world, has become a joke, a punchline in late-night talk shows in other countries.”

Lemire and the Bloc declined further comment Wednesday.

The government has asked House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to investigate the matter. Asked if Liberals have also asked for a police investigation, Holland said “we’re now reviewing all of our options.”

Rota thanked Lemire for his apology Wednesday. He said he’ll come back to the House later with his findings.

Amos has said he didn’t realize his camera was on when he was changing his clothes after a jog.

The image of a naked Amos was beamed to MPs tuned in to the internal parliamentary feed for that day’s question period, but it could not be seen on the public feed since Amos was not addressing the Commons at the time.

Government House leader Pablo Rodriguez called for the investigation last week, describing the incident as “mean-spirited” and “life-changing” for Amos.

In an interview with The Canadian Press last week, Amos said the incident sends a “terrible signal” about the corrosive nature of politics in Canada and to young people about the propriety of sharing of embarrassing, intimate photos that last forever on the internet.

New Democrat MP Leah Gazan tweeted her disapproval of Lemire’s actions.

“No words. Such a disrespectful and cruel action.”

Holland said there was an “incredibly short” period of time between when the photo was taken and when it was publicly disseminated, suggesting only a few people would have been in a position to share it with the media.

Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press

Parliament

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mixed response to provincial budget funding for Central Okanagan schools
Next story
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Just Posted

Component parts are seeing manufacturing delays from Chinese producers, backing up production line orders for hot commodity items amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (RVezy photo)
COLUMN: Pandemic short circuits economic supply and demand

What do trailers, ATVs and ketchup packs have in common?

Okanagan Skate Co. owner Steven Wach is the subject of this week’s Small Business Spotlight. (Brendan Shykora - File photo)
Vernon skate shop keeps fun rolling in pandemic

Small Business Spotlight focuses on Okanagan Skate Co.

Photo: pixabay.com
Morning Start: Allergy season is getting longer and more intense each year

Your morning start for Thursday, April 22, 2021

West Kelowna firefighters practice swiftwater rescue techniques in the Shuswap River in Cherryville April 20. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
West Kelowna firefighters make a splash in North Okanagan

Swift water rescue training brings team to Cherryville’s Shuswap River

Virtual meetings are taking a toll on local governance, according to multiple mayors in the North Okanagan. (Headway photo)
Virtual meetings leave North Okanagan politicians out of touch

More than a year of Zoom has led to a disconnect between officials, according to local mayors

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Ocean Legacy Foundation members conduct a shoreline pollution cleanup in Vancouver. (OLP)
It’s time to end ‘suffocating’ plastic pollution along B.C. shorelines, advocates urge on Earth Day

Ocean Legacy Foundation is launching a free educational platform to educate the public about plastic pollution

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student

Teacher had been previously disciplined and suspended on two occasions

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. university rowing coach ‘deeply sorry’ after complaints

Barney Williams says he’s been committed to ensuring no other member of the roster had a similar experience

Aria Pendak Jefferson cuddles ChiChi, the family cat that ran away two years ago in Ucluelet. The feline was missing until Courtney Johnson and Barry Edge discovered her in the parking lot of the Canadian Princess earlier this month. Aria and her parents were reunited with ChiChi in a parking lot in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
B.C. girl’s wish granted as her cat came back, two years later

Courtenay family reunited with cat that went missing in Ucluelet in 2019

Nick Trask, 36, and Ryan Ellison, 35, died in a boat collision on Osoyoos Lake in 2019. (Facebook photo)
Meth, excessive speed found as factors in 2019 Osoyoos boat crash deaths

Nick Trask, 36, and Ryan Ellison, 35, died in a boat collision on Osoyoos Lake in 2019

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Most Read