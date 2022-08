The Kelowna fire was reported on Aug. 21

A fire ignited in Kelowna’s Ballou Park on August 21.

The blaze is considered ‘new’ and is 0.01 hectares in size.

It is not clear if the fire is ongoing and the cause of the fire is unknown.

A map of the burn and all other wildfires are available at governmentofbc.maps.arcgis.com.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.

