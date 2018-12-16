File photo of blasting.

Blasting at Upper Vineyard Estates to begin in new year

Blasting in the West Kelowna community will begin in January

Blasting is expected to resume during the first week of 2019 as part of the residential subdivision development in the Upper Vineyard Estates area.

The City of West Kelowna has issued the blasting permit to T & A rockworks to allow the continuation of works approved under a previous blasting permit. Works are expected to begin in early January 2019.

READ ALSO: Construction to start on new Kelowna high-rise hotel before the end of 2019

Activity will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday as noted in the blasting company’s communication plan. As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety horns will sound before the blast and once the area is cleared. Vibration and air over pressure monitoring will be conducted during the blasting activity.

Those with questions or concerns should contact the blasting company at 250-765-4811 or email tarockworks@shaw.ca

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
World Sikh Organization demands Canada prove Sikh extremism is a threat
Next story
5 tips for self-care, mental wellness this holiday season

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Food Bank prepares to distribute holiday hampers

Staff and volunteers will have a busy week ahead of them

Kelowna firefighters extinguish early morning car fire

Reports of three vehicles on fire came in at 2:45 a.m.

Big White opens new chair lift

The Powder 2.0 Quad Chair is now open

Seniors happy to be invited to Kelowna staff Christmas lunch

Healthy At Home Senior Care held a special staff Christmas event and invited their clients

Blasting at Upper Vineyard Estates to begin in new year

Blasting in the West Kelowna community will begin in January

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

B.C. VIEWS: Andrew Wilkinson on taxes, ICBC and union changes

Opposition leader sees unpredictable year ahead in 2019

5 tips for self-care, mental wellness this holiday season

Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions urging British Columbians to prioritize self care through festive season

VIDEO: Craft growers will add to recreational market, cannabis producer says

Two B.C. men say their expertise in running small legal medical grow-ops a benefit to recreational market

Christmas wish for Mirielle: love and carpets

Mirielle was born with misshapen back legs and after a tough life on the streets, is looking for a forever home.

Vegan chocolatiers set up shop in Penticton

Celine Nativel and David Mullner, of Maison Mulnati French Vegan Chocolates, discuss their craft

World Sikh Organization demands Canada prove Sikh extremism is a threat

Sikh community says this is first time such extremism has been mentioned in federal terror-threat assessment

Risk of catching the flu increasing in B.C. this holiday season: BCCDC

Dr. Danuta Skowronski with the BC Centre for Disease Control says influenza will pick up during the holidays

Boeser has 2 points as Canucks ground Flyers 5-1

WATCH: Vancouver has little trouble with slumping Philly side

Most Read