The Blackwater Ridge Fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Blackwater Ridge fire north of Golden ‘being held’

The blaze is no longer classified as out of control and is being held at 100 hectares

The Blackwater Ridge fire, located 36 kilmoteres north of Golden in the Donald area, is no longer classified as out of control, and is now ‘being held’, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire, which is estimated to be 100 hectares in size, has been burning since Sunday, July 11. The suspected cause is lightning.

Airtankers and skimmers were brought in on July 21 to help contain the fire, laying a control line of retardant and water. While there was a small amount of spotting outside of the guard, ground crews were quick to control them.

The blaze is classified as a modified response or “monitor fire”, which is established based on a mix of factors including but not limited to, challenges to crew safety, distance from communities, and inoperable terrain, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll- free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For more information and updates visit bcwildfire.ca. An interactive map of all active wildfires can be found here .

