Blacksmith competition draws crowds to Lake Country vineyard

Close to 1000 people checked in at the Sound of the Forge competition at Blind Tiger Vineyards

In its second year at a Lake Country Vineyard, the Sound of the Forge blacksmith competition gathered quite the crowd.

Almost 1,000 people stopped by at Blind Tiger Vineyards to check out the friendly competition where the sights, sounds and smells of forging mixed with the vineyard’s own sensory elements.

Blind Tiger owner Jerome Wowchuk said blacksmithing is part of the natural vibe they embrace at the vineyard.

“We like to support anything that’s organic,” said Wowchuk.

“Blacksmithing is an organic, old-world, (pre-pesticide hobby) that people don’t get to see a lot of now-a-days.

“And we’re always trying to rock people’s worlds with artisanal style events like this.”

This year’s event at the Lake Country vineyard on July 27 was bigger than the inaugural competition last year.

Forgers from across B.C. and Alberta demonstrated their skills and how exactly they are able to shape metal with fire.

“It’s amazing,” Wowchuk said. “How they can weld and shape the metal with just fire, hammer and an anvil.”

Forger Mark Pearce and his 14 year-old son Oldin took the event by storm this year with a dreamcatcher made of steel, copper and bronze.

Another stand out creation was a hammer made with a steel cable handle.

Despite the increasing numbers the vineyard saw this year, they’re hoping that the Sound of the Forge event can be built into a world-class event.

“We’re going to keep building it more and more because most people may not know what a blacksmith is. We want more artists and more competitions to come,” said Wowchuk.

Organic wine and pizza was available during the competition. Next year, beer will be reportedly added to the menu.

