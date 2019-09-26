Black smoke rises from structure fire in Kelowna

A structure fire is being repoted on Reyn Road in Kelowna

UPDATE: 5:03 p.m.

Fire crews have knocked down a small structure fire at a property off on Reyn Road of Reynolds Road.

Crews are now leaving the scene.

Reports are the fire was put out quickly and nobody was injured.

Emergency crews are responding to a possible structure fire on Reyn Road off of Reynolds Road.

The owner of the house reported black smoke coming from his residence at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

All of the occupants of the home are reported to have safely evacuated.

Multiple fire crews are being called to the scene.

Black smoke can be seen rising from the Sexsmith Road area.

