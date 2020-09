Plumes of black smoke were visible around Commonage Road after a tractor caught fire.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the reported tractor fire before 12:30 p.m. near Bench Row Road Monday, Sept. 14.

The fire was snuffed around 1 p.m.

Flames jumping from the large piece of agricultural equipment to adjacent grass was cause for concern but no grass ignited, according to reports.

More to come.

READ MORE: Vernon Photography Club clicking along through COVID

READ MORE: Police on alert for distracted Okanagan drivers

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.