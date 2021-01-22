Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines of the week

In case you missed it, here’s what made waves throughout the week

Here are this week’s top news items.

Police provide description of ‘inappropriately dressed’ man near South Okanagan middle school

Penticton RCMP is warning parents and the community around Skaha Lake Middle School about a man ‘inappropriate dressed’ seen around children.

The man is described as dark-skinned, heavy set and in his mid-30s driving a red, older model four-door car.

‘Just a blood bath’: Woman recounts finding victim during West Kelowna attempted murder trial

A two-week trial for Kevin Barrett has begun. Barrett is charged with attempting to kill his mother, leaving her on a forest service road in April 2019.

Alexandria Davies and Peter Hunt were driving in the backcountry to have a fire and collect garbage when they came upon Eleanor Holmes who was severely injured.

The trial will continue next week.

‘Cocaine bananas’ arrive at Kelowna grocery stores after mix up from Colombia: RCMP

Nearly two dozen bricks of cocaine in bananas were shipped to Central Okanagan grocers in February 2019.

The RCMP seized the drugs and working with the Canadian Border Service Agency, investigators confirmed the shipments originated in Colombia.

Kelowna RCMP’s Cpl. Jeff Carroll said he doesn’t believe the shipments were meant to end up in the Okanagan.

Good Samaritan turns in cash-filled wallet to Vernon Mounties

Chase D’Angelo lost his wallet full of cash from a recent job right before Christmas. He had no other work lined up so he didn’t know how he would pay his bills.

But a call from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP informed him that a Good Samaritan had dropped off his wallet at the detachment.

All his cash was still in it.

“They saved my hide… there are still good people in the world,” D’Angelo said.

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

Joe Biden, the newly sworn-in president of the United States, takes office in the middle of a worsening pandemic, economic woes and deep divisions.

READ: Police provide description of ‘inappropriately dressed’ man near South Okanagan middle school

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter