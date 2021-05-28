Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

A quick summary of what made the headlines from May 23 to 28

Nicole Spletzer, a Grade 12 student at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), places a flower bouquet at a makeshift memorial for the three KSS students who were killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Wednesday (May 26). (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Kelowna high school students killed in single-vehicle crash

Three Kelowna Secondary Students died in a horrific single-vehicle crash late on Tuesday night.

Kelowna RCMP closed Gordon Drive for hours on Wednesday as they investigated the incident.

The three students were all in Grade 12 and were set to graduate next week. A memorial has been set up at the crash site.

Home insurers’ cannabis concerns leave Salmon Arm couple without coverage

Laura and David Wilkinson are licensed to grow about 37 cannabis plants indoors for medical use. But since they grow more than four, there are no home insurance options available to them.

The Wilkinsons are only eligible for commercial growers’ insurance, which will cost them 30 to 40 per cent more.

Penticton to become home to a larger-than-life Tyrannosaurus rex

Renowned Chilliwack metal artist Kevin Stone announced he was hired to build a 50 foot long, 35 foot tall T-rex sculpture.

In total, the sculpture will weigh 10,000 pounds.

The T-rex sculpture is set to be a permanent Penticton landmark after Stone finishes it within two years.

Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Shuswap resident Brandi Hansen was out for a drive with her family over the May long weekend when she stumbled upon a gruesome discovery.

Hansen found dozens of declawed bear paws discarded along Estate Drive.

“It was disheartening was the best way I can describe it,” she said, adding cub paws were among the discarded pile.

