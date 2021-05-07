Two e-scooters parked on the sidewalk along Water Street in downtown Kelowna on Monday, May 3. Scooters parked on walkways are causing accessibility issues for some people with disabilities. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick summary of the stories that made an impact from May 3 to 5

The weekend is here, but in case you missed some of what made an impact across the Okanagan-Shuswap area this week, here’s a summary of those stories.

Improper e-scooter parking causing accessibility issues in Kelowna

Kelowna residents may now be familiar with the sight of e-scooters in and around the downtown area as the city participates in a three-year pilot program to see if e-scooters are a viable means of micro transportation. But this means residents may have seen them parked haphazardly in the middle of narrow sidewalks.

This parking job, however, is making it difficult for some residents who may have mobility issues to use the same sidewalk.

Kelowna resident Spring Hawes, who lives with tetraplegia and uses a wheelchair, said the program has some issues.

“I’ve seen many times where they’re just left in the middle of the sidewalk and they’re literally completely blocking the sidewalk,” she said.

“That’s a very obvious barrier — not just for people in wheelchairs, but for all kinds of people who wouldn’t be able to get around them.”

The city said growing pains with new programs like this is expected and staff said they expect people will adhere to parking guidelines as the program improves and people get used to them.

Coldstream mansion to go to highest bidder

A five-bedroom, 10-bathroom home currently for sale in Coldstream could go to the highest bidder.

The home at 133 Ravine Drive was put on the market by Engel & Völkers Okanagan, but the firm is working with an American firm to auction it off.

The asking price for the house? $13 million, but it could also go to the highest bidder.

Salmon Arm a prize destination on U.S. game show, The Price is Right

A Salmon Arm vacation was one of the prizes on the popular show The Price is Right.

The picturesque city was featured during the May 3, 2021 episode. The contestant had the opportunity to win a trip to B.C., flying from Los Angeles to Kelowna, then driving up to Salmon Arm.

The contestant didn’t win, but the opportunity was a great moment of exposure for the city and the Prestige Harbourfront Resort.

Hotel manager Jesse Ziercke said it was a fun opportunity.

“Being able to showcase our resort and the City of Salmon Arm to an international audience is a big honour,” he said.

Prestige vice president of sales and marketing Amy Nunn said this is actually the seventh time in the last three years a Prestige property has been featured on the show.

Previous properties featured include Kelowna, Radium Hot Springs, Prince George, Nelson, Vernon and Cranbrook.

Penticton council votes to shift tax burden to businesses

Penticton’s council has voted to shift the city’s tax burden to fall more on local businesses.

Councillors said they recognize this will be difficult for the business community, especially given the current climate due to the pandemic, but Coun. Katie Robinson said the city’s residential tax base has been shouldering the burden for many years.

“We do realize how difficult this is on our business community, however, we can’t be oblivious to the fact that the residential tax base has been shouldering this burden for many years and we need to move on and catch up with other communities,” she said.

A medical worker prepares vials of the COVID-19 vaccines, Chinese Sinopharm, left, Sputnik V, center, and Pfizer at a vaccine centre, in the Usce shopping mall in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Serbian authorities are looking for incentives for people to boost vaccination that has slowed down in recent weeks amid widespread anti-vaccination and conspiracy theories in the Balkan nation. The government has also promised a payment of around 25 euros to everyone who gets vaccinated by the end of May. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
38 new COVID-19 cases, more than 335k vaccines administered in Interior Health

Interior Health also to start targeted vaccinations in high transmission neighbourhoods

FILE PHOTO
Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available, as AstraZeneca supply runs low: Interior Health

Province expecting large volumes of Pfizer BioNTech as age-based cohort immunization program ramps up

City of Vernon Coun. Dalvir Nahal proposed two blocks of Main Street be closed to bolster recovery for downtown businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
$24K to close Vernon’s Main Street: staff

Bylaw costs, loss of parking revenue and equipment logistics behind price tag

Officials are surveying the streets of Vernon to get a better sense of the issue of homelessness in the city, as part of the province’s point-in-time homeless count for 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Province conducting homeless count in Vernon

It’s the first time Vernon has been included in the provincial homeless count

Friends Fraser O'Brien, Chris and Ben Reinhardt and Youngbin Kim enjoy a game of hockey on Okanagan Lake off Kin Beach Friday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Synthetic ice an option for proposed outdoor rink in Vernon

Council to consider 3 options identified by staff regarding a new rink

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. to start releasing neighbourhood-specific COVID numbers after data leak

Documents obtained by the Vancouver Sun show cases broken down by neighbourhoods

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count creeps up, seven more deaths

445 people in hospital, 157 in intensive care

Summerland’s positive test rate is much higher than surrounding local health areas, according to internal BC CDC documents. (BC CDC)
Summerland 3rd behind Surrey, Abbotsford in daily per capita COVID-19 cases

Interior Health is rolling out additional vaccine availability to the community

Amazon is pausing its Prime Day marketing event in Canada this year amid ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at its facilities in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Amazon Prime Day halted in Canada due to COVID-19 outbreaks in warehouses

The event was postponed to protect the health and safety of employees and customers, the company says

Ally Thomas, 12, seen in an undated family handout photo, died on April 14 from a suspected overdose. Her family says they are frustrated more public supports weren't available when they tried to get her help. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Minister says suspected overdose death of 12-year-old pushing B.C. to ‘do better’

Minister Sheila Malcolmson of Mental Health and Addictions says the government is working ‘as hard as we can’ to build a system of care for youths

At this Highway 3 check point, police officers will be asking for identification from drivers, documentation regarding the driver’s name and address, and the purpose for the driver’s travel. (RCMP)
No fines handed out at 1st COVID-19 roadblock as checks move across B.C.

Cpl. Chris Manseau says a total of 127 vehicles were stopped at a roadblock in the Manning Park area

