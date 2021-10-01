Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are some of this week’s news items

Rust Valley Restorers’ Avery Shoaf, Mike Hall and son Connor Hall have been restoring cars on Mike’s Tappen property for three season’s of the popular History channel show. Season four is underway, and will feature the auction of Mike’s collection of vehicles. (Contributed)

What a week this has been, with Canadians celebrating Orange Shirt Day and the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in addition to an array of stories from all over the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Before you hunker down and enjoy some cozy times this weekend, catch up on some of the week’s biggest stories.

Former Kelowna social worker pleads guilty to defrauding youth in his care

Former social worker Robert Riley Saunders has pleaded guilty to three out of 13 criminal charges against him.

Saunders worked with at-risk youth in Kelowna, and he has now admitted to stealing money from them while they were in his care. The money was meant for the youths’ shelter and food.

Saunders is also accused of forging his university degree, which he used to get his social worker job.

Penticton Indian Band Chief and Council denounce Truth and Reconciliation Day

Penticton Indian Band’s Chief and his council denounced the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Chief Greg Gabriel and council members said there weren’t substantive actions so far to show “a sincere commitment to reconciliation”.

He said it’s not quite time to celebrate the day yet, until there are solid actions taken beyond towards repairing Canada’s relationship with the Indigenous community beyond the holiday.

Father struck, killed by pickup truck in Coldstream

A 45-year-old father was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Coldstream late last week.

As a result of the incident, Highway 6 was closed for a few hours. The man’s 12-year-old son witnessed the tragic incident and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking those with information to come forward.

Rust Valley Restorers’ Mike Hall not quite ready to bid adieu to entire 500-plus car collection

Reality TV show star Mike Hall has amassed quite a collection: more than 500 cars, which will go on auction this weekend in Tappen.

Hall, who stars in Rust Valley Restorers, said he loves the cars so much that he plans to hold on to at least 50 of them.

