Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Multiple deaths reported after ‘catastrophic’ crane collapse in Kelowna

Five people have died as a result of a crane collapse in downtown Kelowna on Monday morning (July 12).

Crews were dismantling the crane when, around 11 a.m., it collapsed. Initially, Kelowna RCMP were only able to confirm four deaths as a result of the incident. The fifth individual was in an adjacent building and had been buried in rubble.

His remains were only retrieved around midnight on July 13.

GoFundMe set up for Salmon Arm brothers killed in crane collapse

A pair of brothers from Salmon Arm were among the dead from the crane collapse.

Eric and Patrick Stemmer both left behind wives and young children. Eric’s wife is expected to give birth later in the year.

A fundraiser has been set up in memory of the brothers to help pay for funeral costs, as well as help support their wives and children.

Revelstoke dirt biker evades RCMP after high speed chase

An unregistered motorcyclist in Revelstoke led police on a high-speed chase on Wednesday night (July 14).

Part of the chase was caught on video by an area resident. Revelstoke RCMP said the chase ensued from Williamson Lake along Airport Way to Westerberg Road, and then onto Catherwood, where the video was captured.

Police are still looking for the biker and are asking for the public’s assistance.

Fires being left to burn in North Okanagan-Shuswap worry residents

Some fires in the North Okanagan-Shuswap areas are being left to burn and some residents are getting worried.

But according to the B.C. Wildfire Service, they’re not just letting them burn. Instead, they’re actually using a modified response, which is a combination of suppression techniques, including direct and indirect attack, and monitoring to steer, contain or manage fire activity within a pre-determined perimeter.

