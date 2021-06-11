Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)

Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a summary of this week’s biggest stories from the Okanagan-Shuswap

If you missed some of what happened this week, here’s a quick summary of the stories that made an impact in the region.

Love and support flows for Salmon Arm teen seriously injured in collision

Salmon Arm teen Colby Kalke was seriously injured when he was involved in a motor vehicle incident on June 3.

After they found out what happened, his friends launched an online fundraising campaign to help his family with medical bills.

Kalke remains in intensive care in Kamloops.

Okanagan Indian Band calls for removal of 3 ‘colonial structures’ on band land

The Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) is calling on provincial and federal governments to remove and replace three buildings on band land.

OKIB said the buildings are part of the country’s residential school legacy.

The band’s call to replace the buildings comes as members process the trauma of residential schools when the remains of 215 children were found at a former residential school site in Kamloops.

Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Interior Health’s chief medical officer Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges earlier on June 8.

The charges are out of Grande Prairie, Alta, where de Villiers worked as the north zone lead medical health officer.

He has since been released on bail.

Summerland firefighter’s transgender identity began 3 years ago

Summerland firefighter Darrien McWatters came out as transgender three years ago and has now successfully undergone gender reassignment surgery.

McWatters said she grateful for the support from her friends, family and neighbours.

“My personality hasn’t changed. I just say I’m in a prettier package now,” she said.

Most Read