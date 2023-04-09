UPDATE: Power restored in Kelowna’s Black Mountain

Power went out at 2:29 p.m.

Power is out for 1,999 Fortis BC customers. (Fortis BC outage map)

Update 4:50 p.m.

Power has been restored to all 1,999 customers in the Black Mountain area.

Fortis BC says the outage was the result of strong winds.

Power was back on by 4:20 p.m.

Original 3 p.m.

Fortis BC is reporting a large power outage in the Black Mountain area of Kelowna.

Power went out at approximately 2:29 p.m. from an unknown cause.

The outage is impacting 1,999 customers.

No estimate yet on when power may be restored.

