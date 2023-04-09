UPDATE: Power restored in Kelowna’s Black Mountain

Update 4:50 p.m.
Power has been restored to all 1,999 customers in the Black Mountain area.
Fortis BC says the outage was the result of strong winds.
Power was back on by 4:20 p.m.
Original 3 p.m.
Fortis BC is reporting a large power outage in the Black Mountain area of Kelowna.
Power went out at approximately 2:29 p.m. from an unknown cause.
The outage is impacting 1,999 customers.
No estimate yet on when power may be restored.
