A lone unnamed protester stands on the corner of 30th Avenue and Highway 97 in Vernon June 4, 2020, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests across Canada and the United States. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Black Lives Matter protester stands alone in Vernon

Rumblings of a citywide protest continue across social media platforms

Black Lives Matter protests continue to grow in the United States and now similar demonstrations are popping up across Canada.

Rallies in Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver are ongoing and similar protests are now being held across the Okanagan.

Protests were held in Revelstoke and Salmon Arm Thursday, June 4, and another is scheduled for Friday, June 5, in Kelowna’s Stuart Park at noon — all in solidarity of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A protest in Kamloops was held the same day, despite organizers cancelling the event after being criticized online.

WATCH: Kamloops holds Black Lives Matter rally despite cancellation of protest

Meanwhile, in Vernon, a lone protester was seen on the corner of 30th Avenue and Highway 97 Thursday with a sign that read “Black Lives Matter | Indigenous Lives Matter.”

Clad in shorts, T-shirt, hat and medical mask, the single protester refused to give his name during his silent protest.

Rumblings of a Vernon-wide protest have been stirring on social media, and one woman has taken it upon herself to begin organizing an event slated for next week.

A protest is slated for 3 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Polson Park in Vernon.

READ MORE: Burned out car be gone thanks to Vernon dealership, ski resort

READ MORE: Vernon Walmart staffer finds $7K lost by Enderby business owner

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

protest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Number of unemployed people tops 10,000 in Kelowna
Next story
UPDATE: Cyclist in serious condition after being hit by a dump truck in Kelowna

Just Posted

Number of unemployed people tops 10,000 in Kelowna

Kelowna census metropolitan area lost roughly 1,300 jobs between April and May

Community backlash over Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Some members of Kelowna’s black community stated they don’t support Friday’s rally

West Kelowna Warriors to hold bottle drive for KidSport

The event will be held on June 13 at various locations

Boaters asked to slow down, be respectful on regional lakes

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre also reminded boaters physical distancing still applies on the water

Filming to resume safely later in June: Okanagan Film Commission

Film commissioner Jon Summerland said they want to start filming again later in June

Second video of Kelowna RCMP arrest shows Mountie punching suspect at least 10 times

The officer involved in the incident has been reassigned to administrative duties

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Flooding prompts closure of parks along Shuswap and Mara lakes

Boaters asked to respect No Wake policy protecting properties along water

Black Lives Matter protester stands alone in Vernon

Rumblings of a citywide protest continue across social media platforms

Injured 71-year-old mountain biker rescued from Okanagan trail

Vernon firefighters assisted with the rescue in Ellison Provincial Park

Olympic athlete sends shout-out to Cawston Primary students

Canadian Olympic sprinter Khamica Bingham participated in one of the school’s long-time traditions

Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

The officer involved in an arrest that took place on May 30 in Kelowna has been placed on administrative duties

Most Read