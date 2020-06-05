Black Lives Matter protester stands alone in Vernon

A lone unnamed protester stands on the corner of 30th Avenue and Highway 97 in Vernon June 4, 2020, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests across Canada and the United States. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Black Lives Matter protests continue to grow in the United States and now similar demonstrations are popping up across Canada.

Rallies in Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver are ongoing and similar protests are now being held across the Okanagan.

Protests were held in Revelstoke and Salmon Arm Thursday, June 4, and another is scheduled for Friday, June 5, in Kelowna’s Stuart Park at noon — all in solidarity of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A protest in Kamloops was held the same day, despite organizers cancelling the event after being criticized online.

WATCH: Kamloops holds Black Lives Matter rally despite cancellation of protest

Meanwhile, in Vernon, a lone protester was seen on the corner of 30th Avenue and Highway 97 Thursday with a sign that read “Black Lives Matter | Indigenous Lives Matter.”

Clad in shorts, T-shirt, hat and medical mask, the single protester refused to give his name during his silent protest.

Rumblings of a Vernon-wide protest have been stirring on social media, and one woman has taken it upon herself to begin organizing an event slated for next week.

A protest is slated for 3 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Polson Park in Vernon.

